Front Street Recovery: Generational landowners launch initiative to rebuild Lahaina Town

Front Street (pre-fire) Photo Credit: Front Street Recovery

In the aftermath of the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire that devastated much of Lahaina’s iconic Front Street, a grassroots coalition of generational Lahaina landowners has come together to form Front Street Recovery (FSR). Representing 73 landowners, FSR is committed to rebuilding the heart of Lahaina by restoring over 800 businesses and providing more than 7,000 jobs critical to supporting local families and the community.

Working to rebuild Lahaina’s historic Front Street is top of mind for these landowners, providing job opportunities for local families as they return to live in Lahaina Town.

“Our mission is to restore Front Street as the beating heart of Lahaina—bringing back the jobs, businesses, and sense of community that have sustained generations of families,” said Kaleo Schneider, FSR member and spokesperson. “You can’t live in Lahaina without a job. My family’s property housed shops and businesses for over 125 years, and we are determined to rebuild.”

Front Street Recovery is focused on creating a path forward for residents, workers, and local business owners. The organizationʻs priorities include restoring commercial spaces to provide jobs for Lahaina families, preserving the town’s historic character, and ensuring the community has a vibrant place to gather, work, and thrive.

Pioneer Inn on Front Street in Lahaina (pre-fire) Photo Credit: Front Street Recovery

G. Warren Freeland, a generational landowner and Front Street Recovery member, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of community collaboration.

“Rebuilding Front Street is about more than just structures—it’s about restoring hope and providing opportunities for the families, workers, and small businesses who are the heartbeat of Lahaina,” Freeland said. “By coming together as a community, we can honor Lahaina’s legacy while building a foundation for future generations to thrive.”

“Lahaina is more than a place—it’s a way of life,” Schneider added. “Rebuilding Front Street means giving families the opportunity to earn a living, small businesses a place to flourish, and our community a space to heal and grow. We have the determination and experience to make this happen.”

Organizers say the coalition is actively collaborating with consultants, legal experts, and policymakers to streamline the rebuilding process and create an efficient plan that respects Lahaina’s deep cultural and historical roots.

Through these efforts, Front Street Recovery aims to expedite the restoration of properties, ensuring that Lahaina families and businesses can move forward together.

For more information on how to get involved, or to donate, visit www.frontstreetrecovery.org.