Maui County students and educators invited to apply for $3,000 STEM education grants

Maui High School’s robotics team showcases their work for Ke Alahele Fundraiser attendees. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

Maui County students and educators can now apply for the Ke Alahele Education Grant, which supports a wide range of STEM education and professional development activities at both the secondary and post-secondary levels.

The Maui Economic Development Board expects to award 15-20 of these $3,000 grants during the spring 2025 semester, depending on the number of applications received. The funds were raised through the generous contributions of over 300 supporters during an October fundraising dinner and auction.

Kaha Williams Hawaiian Video Game. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

The Ke Alahele Grant will fund eligible projects such as internships, apprenticeships, extracurricular service-learning projects, robotics initiatives, innovative curriculum development, educator training or professional development, and supply purchases. Travel costs associated with these projects may also be covered.

Projects related to any STEM subject area will be considered, with special emphasis on those most relevant to Hawai‘i, including agriculture, healthcare, and conservation.

All Maui County public school educators and students are encouraged to apply. To qualify, projects must be endorsed by the applicant’s school principal.

For more information about the Ke Alahele Fund, grant selection criteria, application requirements, and to access the online submission form, visit medbpathways.org/grants. Applications must be submitted online by Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. HST.