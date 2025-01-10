Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 7-10 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 05:45 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 01:44 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:52 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will gradually decline tonight. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for exposed north and west facing shores has been cancelled, however, near advisory level will continue through the late afternoon and early evening before falling overnight.

A new long-period northwest swell will arrive late Saturday and Saturday night, peak Sunday into Sunday night, then lower on Monday. This swell will give another boost to surf along north and west facing shores, but will likely remain below advisory levels. A pair of overlapping northwest swells will then move through early next week, with the first arriving early Monday, peaking late Monday and Monday night. The second will build Monday night, peak Tuesday then gradually decline through next Thursday. These overlapping swells may bring another round of advisory level surf to most north and west facing shores Monday afternoon through Tuesday night.

East shore surf not exposed to the series of northwest swells will gradually rise through Saturday as the trades return over and upstream of the islands. Surf along east facing shores will then hold relatively steady Sunday, then lower a bit Monday through Wednesday as the trades ease slightly. East shore surf could trend lower again late next week as an approaching front disrupts the trades over the islands.

South shore surf will remain very small through the middle of next week. An out of season long-period south swell may move through the islands late next week, bringing a sizable boost to south shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.