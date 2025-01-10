Thousands of customers without power on Maui

Update: 11:54 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

There are still thousands of customers without electricity. As of 11:54 a.m., an estimated 6,750 remained without power on Maui. That’s down from the 22,000 customers that were impacted earlier this morning. The greatest number of residents that remain without power are in the Upcountry and South Maui areas.

Hawaiian Electric Company has an updated map at the following link: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/power-outages/maui-county-outage-map

Hawaiian Electric responding to multiple outages due to severe weather on Maui

Update: 9:30 a.m., 8:15 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

Hawaiian Electric is responding to multiple outages impacting approximately 22,000 customers in various areas of Maui affected by the severe thunderstorms early today. Hawaiian Electric crews have begun conducting damage assessments in the areas where it is safe to work and customers should plan for potential extended outages as all lines must first be inspected to ensure there is no damaged equipment before power can be safely restored.

At this time, there are outages in the following areas: all of South Maui and parts of Central Maui, Upcountry, and West Maui. These outages are storm related and are not part of the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program.

Hawaiian Electric officials say they understand that people need to know when their power will be restored, and will keep the public updated on the progress of restoration efforts.

Call the Trouble Line at 1-808-871-7777 to report any downed power lines. For your safety, always treat downed power lines as energized and dangerous, and stay at least 30 feet or more away from the lines. Customers should call 911 to report dangerous situations such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment. Help to keep phone lines open for emergencies.

Even when winds and severe weather conditions have subsided, conditions can be dangerous. Customers in stormy and flooded areas are urged to take the following safety precautions:

Stay far away from downed power lines , flooding and debris; lines could be energized and dangerous.

, flooding and debris; lines could be energized and dangerous. If you must travel, please help protect line workers and crews when you see them on the roadside assessing damages or making emergency repairs. Move over from the lane nearest the workers or slow down until you can safely pass the work site.

Use extreme caution when driving. Power interruptions may cause traffic signals to stop working without warning.

If using a portable generator , make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual. Ensure that all electric appliances, especially ovens and stoves, are turned off to prevent fires.

Visit hawaiianelectric.com/electricalsafety for more safety tips.

How we restore power following a storm

HECO doesn’t restore power based on when customers report an outage, where customers live or the status of accounts. Rather, HECO begins with multiple locations and follow an overall plan that calls for restoring power to the largest number of customers safely and as quickly as possible.

HECO starts by repairing any damage to power plants and the power lines that carry electricity from plants to the local substations.

HECO prioritizes restoring power to critical facilities such as hospitals, water facilities, pumping sites, wastewater plants, military facilities, and the airports.

At the same time, HECO works to return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time.

From here, the company repairs the infrastructure serving smaller groups and neighborhoods, converging on the hardest hit areas until every customer’s power is restored.

For more information on our power restoration steps, visit hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/storm-center/storm-restoration-process.

Update: 7:49 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

There are thousands of customers without power on Maui this morning. As of 7:45 a.m, there were 21,324 customers without power on Maui, with the largest outages in the South Maui and Upcountry areas. Outages are occurring in various parts of the island parts of South, Upcountry, West and Central Maui.

Previous post:

As of 5:15 a.m., more than 4,000 customers were experiencing outages in various parts of the island including portions of West, South and Upcountry Maui. The largest outage of more than 3,000 customers is in the Upcountry area.

At 5:45 a.m., Hawaiian Electric officials on Maui issued an update saying that outages are being experienced in parts of Upcountry, Central and West Maui and all of South Maui. These are due to current severe storm conditions and are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs or PSPS outages.