Maui severe weather updates: Winter Weather at Haleakalā until noon

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maui. (1.10.25) PC: NOAA/NWS

Winter Weather Advisory for Haleakalā until noon

Update: 5:52 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Haleakalā until noon today due to hazardous winter conditions. Severe thunderstorms are producing dangerous winds and treacherous winter weather on Haleakalā this morning with sustained winds blowing at around 70 mph and icy conditions down to 6,000 feet.

The NWS says travel is nearly impossible due to slippery conditions in the area. Furthermore, winds this strong can make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Flood Warning cancelled for Maui

7:15 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

The Flash Flood Warning that was in effect for the island of Maui has been cancelled as of 7:15 a.m. The heavy rainfall has diminished and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Streams may remain elevated across windward east Maui into mid morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service posted an updated weather synopsis for today saying:

“An area of convective heavy rainfall will move over windward areas of Oʻahu to Maui County this morning with a downtrend through the day. Generally fair weather is expected gradually return later today and into the weekend, but some showery windward trade weather conditions may linger around Big Island and east Maui through Saturday, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. A drier, more typical trade wind pattern is expected Sunday into the first half of next week.”

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maui. Satellite imagery (4:30 a.m. 1.10.25) PC: NOAA/NWS

Previous Posts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended to 7 a.m.

5:24 a.m., Jan. 10 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maui until 7 a.m.

At 6:04 a.m., severe thunderstorms were beginning weaken and exit the area to the southwest at 10 mph. However, winds still remain strong to severe across Maui, with 60 mph gusts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At 5:23 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waikapū to near Kaupō, moving southwest at 10 mph with 70 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted include: Kahului, Honokōhau, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Wailuku, Makawao, Pāʻia, Kēōkea, Olowalu, Wailea, Waiheʻe, and Kāʻanapali.

As a precaution, the public is advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building away from windows. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Maui, with numerous measured wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph.

Flash Flood Warning for Maui until 7:30 a.m.

Update: 4:04 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 7:30 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At 6:25 a.m., radar showed heavy rain slowly diminishing across Maui. Rain is falling at around 1 inch per hour across windward areas, and streams across windward areas remain elevated.

At 4:04 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers and storms moving ashore over Maui from the north and east, with peak rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour. The heaviest showers are moving ashore between Haʻikū and Hāna, with additional showers and storms approaching from the north.

Water levels in streams are quickly rising, which will continue. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Kēōkea, Hāliʻimaile, Pāʻia, Puʻunēnē, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Māʻalaea, Huelo, ʻUlupalakua, Mākena, Waikapū, Wailuku and Waiehu.

As a precaution, the public is asked to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended to 5:30 a.m. for Maui

Update: 3:57 a.m., Jan. 10 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maui until 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. At 4:24 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nāpili to Haleakalā National Park, moving west at 10 mph with 60 mph wind gusts and small hail.

At 3:57 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waiehu to near Kīpahulu, moving southwest at 10 mph. This system has 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted include: Kahului, Honokōhau, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Wailuku, Makawao, Pāʻia, Kēōkea, Olowalu, Wailea, Waiheʻe, and Kāʻanapali.

As a precaution, the public is advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended until 5:30 a.m. for Lānaʻi

Update: 4:30 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

A strong thunderstorm will impact Lānaʻi through 5:30 a.m. At 4:29 a.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Lānaʻi City, or 31 miles west of Kahului, moving southwest at 10 mph. The system has wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Locations impacted include: Lānaʻi City, Mānele, and Lānaʻi Airport.

Special Weather Statement for Lānaʻi until 4:30 a.m.

Update: 3:34 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

Strong thunderstorms will impact the island of Lānaʻi in Maui County through 4:30 a.m. At 3:34 a.m., radar showed strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles SE of Maunaloa to near Olowalu on Maui. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. The National Weather Service says wind gusts in this area are up to 40 mph. Locations impacted include: Lānaʻi City, Mānele, and Lānaʻi Airport.

Severe Thunderstorms with hail and 60 mph gusts on Maui

Update: 3:24 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

At 3:22 a.m. HST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waiheʻe to near Hāmoa, moving southwest at 20 mph.

The National Weather Service says there is a threat of hail as big as .75 inches, and winds gusting at 60 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4 a.m. for Maui

Update: 2:59 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maui until 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. At 2:58 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kahakuloa to near Hāna, moving southeast at 15 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted include: Kahului, Honokōhau, Hāliʻimaile, Kīpahulu, Lahaina, Wailuku, Makawao, Pāʻia, Kēōkea, Olowalu, Wailea, and Waiheʻe.

As a precaution, the public is advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms, according to the National Weather Service.

“Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” the NWS advises.

Flood Advisory Until 5:30 a.m. for Maui

2:59 a.m., Jan. 10, 2025

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Maui until 5:30 a.m. At 2:53 a.m., radar showed heavy showers moving ashore over Maui from the east, with additional heavy showers and strong to severe thunderstorms approaching from the north. Peak rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour can be expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Kēōkea, Hāliʻimaile, Pāʻia, Puʻunēnē, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Wailea, Paʻuwela, Māʻalaea, ʻUlupalakua, Huelo, Mākena, Waikapū, Wailuku and Waiehu.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:30 a.m. if flooding persists.

The National Weather Service issued the following Weather Synopsis for the state in the coming days:

“Enhanced showers will move along windward and mauka areas tonight with down trend Friday, expect for the kona slopes of the Big Island. Generally fair weather is expected over the weekend, but some showery weather conditions may linger around windward Big Island and east Maui through Saturday, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. A drier more typical trade wind pattern is expected Sunday into the first half of next week.”