Snow atop Haleakalā on Maui!

By Wendy Osher
 January 10, 2025, 7:34 AM HST
Snow atop Haleakalā, Maui (1.10.25) PC: Cindy Hara
Snow atop Haleakalā, Maui (1.10.25) PC: Laura Kawahara

The highest peak on Maui was graced with snow this morning as blustery conditions left a blanket of white powder at the summit of Haleakalā at the 10,000 foot elevation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Haleakalā until noon today due to hazardous winter conditions. Severe thunderstorms produced dangerous winds and treacherous winter weather on Haleakalā this morning, according to earlier reports from the NWS.

The National Park Service issued a notification this morning that the Summit District is currently closed due to heavy icing on the roadway. Staff are hoping to open as soon as the ice melts and conditions are safe for driving.

Sustained winds were reported at 70 mph with icy conditions down to the 6,000 foot elevation.

In a morning advisory, the NWS said travel is nearly impossible due to slippery conditions in the area. Winds this strong can also make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Snow atop Haleakalā, Maui (1.10.25) PC: Bryan Tagalan
Snow atop Haleakalā, Maui (1.10.25) PC: Laura Kawahara

