American Savings Bank marks 100 years of financial services in Hawaiʻi

American Savings Bank employees celebrated the bank’s 100th year in Hawaiʻi at its campus in downtown Honolulu. Courtesy photo

American Savings Bank reached its 100th year of services to Hawaiʻi residents this year, and celebrated by announcing its new ASB Charitable Foundation and a $100,000 donation to local nonprofits, according to an announcement.

“American Savings Bank has proudly made dreams possible for Hawaiʻi’s residents, businesses and communities since 1925, and we are grateful to our loyal customers, teammates and partners across the state who have been a part of this amazing journey,” said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of American Savings Bank. “The launch of the ASB Charitable Foundation reinforces our ongoing commitment to building a brighter future for Hawaiʻi for the next 100 years and beyond.”

Joining ASB’s centennial celebration were Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Both presented proclamations honoring ASB’s 100 years of service. Honolulu Council Member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, representing the Chinatown-Kalihi-Palama areas, also participated in the festivities.

To commemorate ASB’s 100th anniversary, the ASB Charitable Foundation will donate $100,000 to local nonprofits aligned with ASB’s community impact areas, including financial wellness, increasing access to affordable housing, and supporting Aʻala Park and its neighboring communities.

Starting in February, members of the public will be invited to help select the 10 nonprofits that will receive $10,000 awards.

For more information, visit asbhawaii.com/100.