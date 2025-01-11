Award-winning Aoi Trio making their Maui concert debut on Feb. 6

Aoi Trio. Courtesy of MACC / Photo by Kosuke Atsumi

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center presents the award-winning musicians of the Aoi Trio making their Maui debut in Castle Theater on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

This piano trio is currently attracting attention as the first Japanese group to win the piano trio category at the Munich International Music Competition. They are regarded not only for their classic piano trio repertoire, but also for their activities in highlighting rarely performed pieces and pieces by Japanese composers. They have recorded works by Haydn, Schubert, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Bohuslav Martinů, Dvořák, Schumann and multiple works by a variety of Japanese composers.

Their Maui concert is scheduled to include works by Beethoven, Toshio Hosokawa and Dvořák.

Aoi Trio was founded in 2016 by Kyoko Ogawa (violin), Yu Ito (cello) and Kosuke Akimoto (piano), all of whom graduated from the Tokyo University of the Arts and studied at the renowned Chamber Music Academy of Suntory Hall (Tokyo) for two years.

“Aoi” refers to the initial letters of the group’s individual family names and is also the name of a flower in the Japanese language, which is commonly known as ‘hollyhock’ in Europe and symbolizes ‘aspiration’ or ‘fruitfulness.’

Tickets are $36 and $46 plus applicable fees and go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. online only at MauiArts.org. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. To become a member, patrons may join at MauiArts.org/membership. Tickets for kids 12 and under are half price and there will be UHMC student rush tickets available on the day of the show at the MACC Box Office w/valid ID. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but for ticketing inquiries only, patrons may email at boxoffice@MauiArts.org.