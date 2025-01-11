House announces shared values for 2025 legislative session

(L-R) Majority Leader Sean Quinlan, Majority Floor Leader Dee Morikawa, Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura, Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama, and Majority Caucus Leader Chris Todd

With Opening Day just days away, House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura, House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan, and House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto came together today to announce their bipartisan shared values that the entire House will follow as the 33rd Legislature begins.

“This is a monumental moment for the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives,” said Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura, who is marking history as the first woman Speaker in Hawaiʻi and the first Asian-American woman Speaker in the United States. “Across the aisle, these shared values reflect our fifty-one members’ dedication to serving the public. They remind us of the meaningful work happening here at the Legislature and our daily responsibility to do our best for the people of Hawaiʻi.”

Leaders with the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives say they are guided by the following values:

We serve with aloha , a willingness to collaborate , and mutual respect in resolving differing views

, a willingness to , and mutual in resolving differing views We bolster our ʻ ohana , our families and community, to grow and thrive

, our families and community, to grow and thrive We embody integrity and will be held accountable for our decisions

and will be held for our decisions We ground our service in compassion , representing voices that are not always heard

, representing voices that are not always heard We commit to work hard and diligently steward our lands, water, and people

House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan said, “The House Majority reaffirms its commitment to serving the public with aloha. Our forty-two Democrats are unified in protecting democracy, upholding the rights of our residents, and improving the quality of life for our communities. When the House also stands together on shared values, we are truly able to deliver for Hawaiʻi families and move our state in the right direction.”

House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto emphasized the shared mission of both sides of the aisle. “This is the first time that there have been agreed values for both the House Democrats and House Republicans. These shared values are a great step towards a stronger and more collaborative legislative process,” she said. “This year, our nine Republican members have been preparing and are ready to work hard and protect the future of our state.”