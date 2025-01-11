Lele Aloha donates $240K to 14 Lahaina spiritual centers
This festive season brought blessings to 14 spiritual centers affected by the 2023 fires in Lahaina, as Lele Aloha, a 501(c)(3) organization founded by renowned waterman Archie Kalepa, announced a generous donation totaling $240,000. This contribution aims to support the restoration and rebuilding efforts of these cherished community pillars.
The spiritual centers receiving the donations include:
- Moku’ula
- Waiola Church
- Lahaina Baptist Church
- Lahaina Hongwanji Mission
- International Christian Fellowship Church of God
- Lahaina Seventh-day Adventist Church
- Maria Lanakila Catholic Church
- Lahaina Shingon Mission
- Holy Innocents Episcopal Church
- The Wo Hing Temple Museum
- Lahaina United Methodist Church
- Lahaina Jodo Mission
- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
- Grace Baptist Church
“The spiritual centers of Lahaina are not just places of worship, but also vital community gathering spaces,” said Archie Kalepa. “It is our hope that these funds will help restore their presence and bring healing and hope to the people of Lahaina.”
The funding is part of ongoing efforts by Lele Aloha to revitalize the Lahaina community following the devastation caused by the fires. For more information about Lele Aloha and its ongoing initiatives, visit lelealoha.org.