Akakū Upstairs hosts ‘My Partner’ film screening and discussion, Jan. 16

Akakū Maui Community Media kicks off its 2025 monthly Akakū Upstairs salon series on Thursday Jan. 16, 2025, with a screening of the award winning feature film, “My Partner.” There will be a followup discussion with Maui writer Lance D. Collins and Kānaka Maoli Director Keli’i Grace.

The film is based on an original story by Lance D. Collins and explores the relationship between Edmar (Jayron Munoz), a high-achieving Filipino student, and Pili (Kaipo Dudoit), a Native Hawaiian student-athlete. As they navigate teenage love and self-growth in Hawaiʻi, their journey reflects the complexities of Hawaiʻi’s evolving cultural landscape. This marks the first time the Boy Love genre has been portrayed through a modern Hawaiian story, offering a unique take on love and identity in Hawaiʻi cinema.

The cast and crew are Hawaiʻi-based, and are all first time actors.

As Hawaiʻi and Maui explore more locally originated story-telling and productions, this is an opportunity to learn about the ins & outs of writing, producing, directing, acting and distributing local films. Akakū salons are free, though registration is required. Seating is limited, register at www.akaku.org/salons. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and this special screening and salon starts promptly at 6 p.m. It will run longer than other salons, until 8:30 p.m.

Offered on the third Thursday of each month in Suite 204, Akakū Upstairs is a community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn, and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation.