Lānaʻi volunteers sought for Maui County boards and commissions

January 12, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Maui County Boards and Commissions Flyer. Courtesy: County of Maui

Lānaʻi residents are needed to serve as volunteer members on several Maui County boards and commissions, including the Lānaʻi Planning Commission, Liquor Control Commission, Police Commission, Board of Variances and Appeals, Fire and Public Safety Commission and Maui County Cultural Resource Commission.

“Community service is much needed now more than ever,” said Cory Vicens, County of Maui boards and commissions liaison. “Boards and commissions volunteers offer critical insights and experiences that help shape the future of Maui Nui for generations to come.”

Applications to fill vacancies for the next term are being accepted through Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Applications are accepted year-round.

Responsibilities of board and commission members include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and standards and making recommendations. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Maui County Council for terms lasting two to five years.

For a full list of vacancies, descriptions of the boards and commissions, and to apply online, visit https://mauicounty.gov/boards

For more information, email boards.commissions@mauicounty.gov  or call 808-270-7855.

