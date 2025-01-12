Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2025

January 12, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
12-16 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:16 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:56 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate to large long-period northwest swell will build in quickly Monday morning, peak Monday niht then gradually decline through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will lower a bit Monday and Tuesday as the trades ease. South shore surf will remain very small through the middle of the week. An out of season long- period south swell may move through the islands at the end of the week, bringing a sizable boost to south shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments