Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|12-16
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate to large long-period northwest swell will build in quickly Monday morning, peak Monday niht then gradually decline through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will lower a bit Monday and Tuesday as the trades ease. South shore surf will remain very small through the middle of the week. An out of season long- period south swell may move through the islands at the end of the week, bringing a sizable boost to south shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com