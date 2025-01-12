Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 12-16 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:16 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:56 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate to large long-period northwest swell will build in quickly Monday morning, peak Monday niht then gradually decline through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will lower a bit Monday and Tuesday as the trades ease. South shore surf will remain very small through the middle of the week. An out of season long- period south swell may move through the islands at the end of the week, bringing a sizable boost to south shore surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.