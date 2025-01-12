Teran James Young Foundation latest to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program

File (2023): Hale Pono Youth Shelter, a program of the Teran James Young Foundation, the latest nonprofit to benefit from the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. PC: Genesis Young

The Teran James Young Foundation has been selected as the upcoming beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. ʻOhana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations serving the needs of the local community by donating a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels stations in that community.

During the months of January through March 2025, a portion of all gasoline sales at Maui ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to the Teran James Young Foundation.

“Fill up at ʻOhana Fuels during the first quarter of 2025 to directly support our work promoting peace, sustainability, and restorative practices in Maui communities,” said Sulara James and Genesis Young, board directors of the Teran James Young Foundation.

The Teran James Young Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering peace and sustainability by promoting restorative practices and nonviolent communication in schools and the Maui community. Through education and community engagement, the Foundation strives to empower individuals and organizations to create positive change.

“We work to build connection with Maluhia Mediation Services, our Hale Pono Youth Shelter and more,” said James and Young. For more information on the Foundation, visit www.teranjy.org.

“We are excited to partner with the Teran James Young Foundation through our ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program,” said Kimo Haynes, president of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “They provide exceptional work and service to help our local ʻohana, and we look forward to offering continued support in the future.”

For more information, visit www.ohanafuels.com or www.tjyfoundation.org.