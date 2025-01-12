Maui News
Waiehu Golf Course women’s restroom to be closed for renovation
The Waiehu Golf Course’s women’s restroom will be closed for an estimated three months due to renovation starting on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.
During the renovation, women will use the newly renovated men’s restroom, while portable toilets will be available for men.
For more information, call the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation Maintenance Department at 808-270-7382.
