Public comment sought on Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan

The Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan aims to ensure that all Maui County residents have access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food, such as kalo, shown growing in Kīpahulu. PC: County of Maui / Kali Arce

County of Maui Department of Agriculture is seeking community input from Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Maui residents on the second draft of the Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan before it is finalized next month.

The Food and Nutrition Security Plan aims to ensure that all Maui County residents have access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food.

Residents are asked to offer feedback on the plan by completing a 10-minute, online survey before Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The survey is located at https://bit.ly/FNSPsurvey.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Another way to provide comments is by joining the online County Department of Agriculture community meeting on the Food and Nutrition Security Plan at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Register at https://bit.ly/Jan16FNSPmeeting to join the Zoom meeting.

Developed in collaboration with more than 700 community members, including farmers, ranchers, fishers, hunters, foragers, educators, and public health professionals, the Food and Nutrition Security Plan addresses the top food system needs identified by communities across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

The plan will be implemented by community leaders, including nonprofits, small businesses and government-supported projects working to build a better food system for Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Read the full draft of the plan, including a description of the planning process so far, at https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/150862/Second-Draft-of-the-Maui-County-Food-and-Nutrition-Security-Plan and on the County Department of Agriculture website.

For questions about the online survey, the online meeting or the plan, contact the County Department of Agriculture at agriculture@co.maui.hi.us and 808-270-8276.