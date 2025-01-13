The West Maui Recreational Committee with Mana Mentors and Kahakukahi Foundation host the inaugural Recreation Expo for West Maui youth, Jan, 18, 2025, at 2 p.m. at DT Fleming Beach. The community event is focused on bringing youth activities—from sports to music—to keiki.

The Recreation Expo is a celebration of community collaboration, showcasing the wide array of programs and resources available to families in West Maui.

Attendees will enjoy live performances, hands-on activities, and the opportunity to connect with local organizations dedicated to supporting the community’s youth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sponsors who have made this event possible include:

Maui Pono for providing delicious burgers from Cool Cat Café and their sister restaurant, Captain Jack’s, opening the same day in Kahana.

Tropic Water, Salvation Army, and Duke’s for supplying cookies and refreshments.

Lahaina Grown and Maui Music Mission for their live performances.

All the independent organizations bringing information, activities, and schedules to the Expo, along with their donations for the raffle.

“This day is all about coming together as a community to celebrate our keiki and provide opportunities for growth, play, and connection,” said Anastasia Colt, Community Outreach Director with Mana Mentors “We are so grateful to our sponsors and community partners for their contributions, which ensure this event will be a fun and meaningful experience for everyone. The West Maui Recreational Committee with Mana Mentors hope to continue to support our community with more of these events in the future.”

The Recreation Expo promises an exciting afternoon filled with inspiration, fun, and community spirit. Bring your family and join us at DT Fleming Beach to explore all that West Maui has to offer for our keiki.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recreational Activities to be showcased include: West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply, Maui Mountain Bike Coalition, Kahana Canoe Club, Lahaina Junior Golf, Maui Lifeguard Association, Maui Community Sailing Foundation, Napili Surfriders Wrestling, Lahaina Legends Youth Softball, Maui Hero Project, Aloha Roll, West Maui Dance, Take a Kid Fishing, Christian Grandi Jiu-Jitsu, K&C Cheer and Dance Academy, Maui Music Mission, First Tee, Hawaiian Immersion Project, Prime Dance Maui, Shredders Skate Camp, Scouting America, West Maui Little League, Lahaina Yacht Club, and many more.