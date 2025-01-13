Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2025

January 13, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
12-16
14-18
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:57 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:29 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:09 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through Tuesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. The swell is expected to peak early Tuesday morning before slowly declining through midweek. 


An even larger, long- period northwest swell from a strong West Pacific storm is expected to arrive Friday night. This swell complex may bring High Surf Warning (HSW) level conditions to exposed north and west facing shores. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east facing shores will hold relatively steady through tonight then gradually decline through the end of the week. 


South shore surf will remain very small for the next few days. Towards the end of the week, an out of season long-period south swell may build in and bring a sizable boost to south shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments