Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|12-16
|14-18
|10-15
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through Tuesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. The swell is expected to peak early Tuesday morning before slowly declining through midweek.
An even larger, long- period northwest swell from a strong West Pacific storm is expected to arrive Friday night. This swell complex may bring High Surf Warning (HSW) level conditions to exposed north and west facing shores.
Surf along east facing shores will hold relatively steady through tonight then gradually decline through the end of the week.
South shore surf will remain very small for the next few days. Towards the end of the week, an out of season long-period south swell may build in and bring a sizable boost to south shore surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com