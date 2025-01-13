Maui Food and Dining

Paniolo’s Steak & Seafood Bar & Grill opens at Azeka Shopping Center

January 13, 2025
Azeka Shopping Center welcomes Paniolo’s Steak & Seafood Bar & Grill, a restaurant featuring meat dishes and seafood.

Joe Lecap, proprietor of Paniolo’s Steak & Seafood Bar & Grill and owner of the former Smokehouse in Lahaina said, “We are excited to welcome back our loyal customers, long-time visitors, and the vibrant faces of South Maui.”

The open layout gives guests a view of the exposition kitchen, Paniolo’s features nightly dinner specials, including a succulent Roast Prime Rib, and an exceptional Sunday Seafood Bar.

For the menu and more information, visit paniolosmaui.com or call to reserve a table at 808-868-0086.

Comments

