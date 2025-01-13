Roots Reborn launches “Our Financial Future” program to support immigrant wildfire survivors on Maui

Roots Reborn

Roots Reborn, a nonprofit disaster response organization dedicated to supporting the migrant and immigrant communities on Maui, announced the launch of “Our Financial Future,” a financial education and aid program for migrant and immigrant survivors of the 2023 wildfires.

This program directly addresses the systemic barriers faced by these survivors who are often excluded from traditional forms of aid due to factors such as income level, language access, and immigration status.

This comprehensive program offers a multi-faceted approach to support:

Financial Inclusion: In partnership with Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union (VICFCU), “Our Financial Future” provides access to banking services for the unbanked, empowering individuals to manage their finances with greater security and stability.

In partnership with Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union (VICFCU), “Our Financial Future” provides access to banking services for the unbanked, empowering individuals to manage their finances with greater security and stability. Financial Education: Roots Reborn, with support from VICFCU, will facilitate workshops to equip participants with essential financial literacy skills to navigate their recovery and build a stronger financial foundation for the future.

Roots Reborn, with support from VICFCU, will facilitate workshops to equip participants with essential financial literacy skills to navigate their recovery and build a stronger financial foundation for the future. Direct Financial Assistance: Recognizing the urgent needs of those ineligible for FEMA assistance or insurance payouts, the program provides $5,000 in direct financial aid to eligible survivors. This crucial support, more than twice the monthly household income for many of these families, offers a lifeline to those who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

Recognizing the urgent needs of those ineligible for FEMA assistance or insurance payouts, the program provides $5,000 in direct financial aid to eligible survivors. This crucial support, more than twice the monthly household income for many of these families, offers a lifeline to those who might otherwise fall through the cracks. Community-Centered Approach: Roots Reborn firmly believes in the power of community solidarity. The partnership with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) as fiscal sponsor underscores the shared commitment to holistic recovery for all of Maui’s residents. This collaboration exemplifies the belief that a unified community, regardless of background, is essential for collective healing and progress.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A key pillar of the program is providing banking services to the many unbanked members of the immigrant community with the support of Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union (VICFCU).

“Financial inclusion isn’t just about access to banking – it’s about giving everyone the opportunity to build a secure future,” says Trevor Tokishi, President at VICFCU. “Through this partnership with Roots Reborn, we’re breaking down barriers that have historically kept some members of our community from accessing essential financial services.”

“Our Financial Future” is made possible by the generous funding of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, with additional financial support from the American Red Cross.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We understand that recovery is a long-term journey, especially for those most affected,” said Keanu Lau Hee, senior director of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Maui Recovery Office. “The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is deeply committed to supporting Maui’s immigrant community through initiatives like ‘Our Financial Future,’ which offer not just immediate relief but also the essential tools and resources for lasting recovery. We are inspired by Roots Reborn’s unwavering dedication to empowering immigrant survivors, and together, we strive to build a more equitable and resilient future for all of Maui’s residents.”

The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization will conduct a comprehensive study to assess the program’s impact on the mental and emotional well-being of participants, providing valuable data to inform future recovery efforts.

“Our research will measure not just financial outcomes, but the human impact of this program,” says Dr. Ruben Juarez, HMSA Endowed Professor at UHERO. “By understanding how financial stability affects mental and emotional well-being, we can help shape more effective disaster recovery strategies for all communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Lahaina’s migrant and immigrant communities are essential to West Maui’s identity and economy,” says Veronica Mendoza Jachowski, Executive Director of Roots Reborn. “As a multicultural team with deep roots in Lahaina, we understand the unique challenges our communities face. This program will empower survivors to rebuild on their own terms while creating a model for inclusive disaster response.”

Roots Reborn invites the community to learn more about “Our Financial Future” and discover how to apply for assistance or contribute to this vital initiative. Visit www.rootsreborn.org/our-financial-future for details.