Treecovery founder to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, Jan. 21

Duane Sparkman. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, Duane Sparkman will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. Sparkman will share information about the Treecovery program.

Sparkman was from Austin, Texas and moved permanently to Maui in 1995. He has been in the landscape industry since his arrival on the island. He has worked for the Department of Interior at Haleakalā National Park as a biological scientific technician. From that experience he reevaluated his part in the landscape industry on Maui.

Now in partnership with Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, the Reef Friendly Landscape initiative has begun. After the August 2023 wildfires he founded the “Treecovery” program to keep survivor trees alive in the burn zones and provide free trees to the landowners of affected properties. All the while he has been the chief engineer of the Royal Lahaina Resort and the chairman of the Maui County Arborist Committee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will be held in the Lahaina Noon Restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Kekaʻa Drive, Lahaina, 96761. Social time and ordering food and drink from the Happy Hour Menu is at 4 p.m. The program is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.