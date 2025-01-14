County Agricultural Micro Grant informational meeting set Jan. 15

Maui Grown Tomatoes in Haʻikū has been a recipient of the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant, which is currently accepting applications for a new round of grants. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

An informational meeting on the newest round of the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in-person at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku or via Zoom.

This is the fifth installment of the grant, which is funded by Maui County and administered by MEO’s Business Development Center. The grant provides up to $25,000 to small farms and ranches.

Grant application and award information will be presented at the informational meeting to help farmers and ranchers understand the application process and the documents required.

MEO’s Wailuku office is located at 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center. To access the meeting via Zoom, the Meeting ID is 839 1651 8241 and the Passcode is AGgrant. A video of the meeting will be available on the MEO website, www.meoinc.org.

Applications, which went live Jan. 9, are available at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office.

The $2 million program is open to select startup and operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres.

For more information, call (808) 249-2990.