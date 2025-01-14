Credit unions urge Maui County residents to beware of phishing text scams

Maui residents are being targeted by an alarming wave of phishing text scams. These scams involve bad actors impersonating trusted local banks and credit unions in an attempt to steal sensitive personal and financial information. The Credit Unions of Maui urge individuals to remain vigilant and take immediate precautions to protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

How the Scam Works:

Victims report receiving text messages claiming to be from their bank or credit union. These messages often contain urgent language, such as asking whether the individual made a charge at a merchant or attempted to send funds to someone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The message may include instructions like, “If YES, disregard. If NOT, click [link],” with a link that appears to direct the individual to the financial institution’s digital banking website.

However, upon clicking the link, the individual is prompted to provide personal information, login credentials, or payment details, which fraudsters then use to access financial accounts and steal sensitive information.

Protect Yourself with These Tips:

Don’t Click Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on any links in unexpected or unsolicited text messages, especially those claiming to be from financial institutions. Verify the Source: Contact your bank or credit union directly using a trusted phone number or their official website to confirm the legitimacy of the message. Look for Red Flags: Scammers often use urgent language to pressure victims into quick actions. Take a moment to scrutinize the message. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra layer of security to your accounts to make unauthorized access more difficult. Keep Your Information Private: Financial institutions will never ask for your password, PIN, or full Social Security number via text message.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

What to Do If You Receive a Phishing Text:

Do not respond to the message.

Report the message by forwarding it to 7726 (SPAM) and notifying your financial institution.

Monitor your accounts for suspicious activity and report any unauthorized transactions immediately.

The Credit Unions of Maui are working closely with authorities to address this issue and prevent further incidents. Your vigilance is crucial in stopping these scams and protecting our community.

For further updates and information, visit your financial institution’s website and follow their social media channels.