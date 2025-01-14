Documentaries on Rapa Nui and Mauna Kea open Maui’s Sustainability Film Series on Thursday

A new film series showcasing films from Hawai’i and the Pacific Islands kicks off Thursday at the Kalana Pakui building in Wailuku. Credit: Joel Bradshaw – public domain – via Wiki

The County of Maui’s Office of Innovation and Sustainability is teaming up with filmmakers to present a series of short documentaries and feature films focused on sustainability through free community film screenings.

The inaugural event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the Kalana Pakui O Maui building in Wailuku, featuring two thought-provoking films:

“Te Pito o Te Henua (The Navel of the World)” explores the cultural connection of the Rapa Nui people to their land and sea on Earth’s most remote inhabited island.

“Standing Above the Clouds” follows Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists fighting to protect Mauna Kea, highlighting themes of intergenerational healing and cultural preservation.

The first, “Te Pito o Te Henua (The Navel of the World),” is a short documentary that takes viewers to the most remote inhabited island on Earth. Directed by Martin Kingman and Nils Cowan, the film explores the indigenous Rapa Nui community as it prepares for its most significant annual celebration. The documentary highlights the deep cultural connection the Rapa Nui people share with the land and sea, shedding light on their unique identity and traditions.

The second film, “Standing Above the Clouds,” is a documentary that follows Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists working to protect Mauna Kea from desecration. Directed by Jalena Keane-Lee, the 2024 film tells the story of families coming together to oppose the construction of a large telescope on the sacred mountain. Through the lens of three Native Hawaiian families, the film examines themes of intergenerational healing and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

This first screening marks the launch of a pop-up cinema initiative, which will bring five more films to communities across Maui County. For details, contact the County of Maui Office of Economic Development at (808) 270-7710.