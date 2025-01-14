Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 15, 2025

January 14, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:36 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:59 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate long-period northwest swell peaked this morning and is on the decline. Latest surf obs and buoy reports indicate both the surf and combined seas have dropped below advisory levels and will continue to lower over the next couple of days. A large long-period northwest swell is expected to build Friday into Saturday with warning-level surf possible. A medium- period northwest swell is forecast to fill in during the first half of next week, keeping surf heights elevated over the remainder of the forecast period. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through Wednesday. A moderate long-period south swell is expected to fill in Thursday, peak Friday near advisory levels, then slowly ease over the weekend. Surf long east facing shores will slowly decline through the end of the week. A small north swell could potentially elevate surf along exposed shorelines Wednesday and Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
