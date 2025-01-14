Summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano remains paused

Telephoto view of eruptive cones from the December 2024 to January 2025 eruption in Kīlauea’s summit. This photo was taken looking down onto the caldera floor during a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory monitoring overflight the morning of Jan. 10, 2025. The north cone that was active during the recent eruption is in the center of the image, and lava glowing from within the vent is visible. The south vent is out of the frame, but a small lava flow is coming out of that vent and visible in the top left portion of the photo. USGS photo by H. Winslow.

The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano that began on Dec. 23, 2024 has been paused since the evening of Jan. 3, 2025.

Yesterday there were three instances of brief, localized subsidence on the floor of Halema‘uma‘u crater within Kaluapele—the volcano’s summit caldera—in the location of one of the vents from the first day of the eruption. Such subsidence might suggest that the magma column feeding the eruption has withdrawn deeper, but continued glow from the northern eruptive vent last night indicates that lava remains close to the surface, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

An aerial view of Kīlauea Iki and Pu‘u Pua‘i taken during an overflight of Kīlauea summit on Jan. 10, 2025. Pu‘u Pua‘i, the large cinder cone in the lower right of the image, was formed by lava fountains that reached 580 meters (1,900 ft) during the 1959 Kīlauea IKI eruption. The popular Kīlauea Iki hiking trail is visible across the crater floor. USGS photo taken by L. DeSmither.

Kīlauea summit eruption livestream. VC: USGS

Seismicity in the summit region remains low, with only 1 small earthquake (below M2.0) detected in the past 24 hours.

This reference map depicts the Kīlauea summit eruption within Halema‘uma‘u as of Jan. 2, 2025. PC: HVO/USGS

The current eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is the sixth eruption within Kaluapele since 2020. These eruptions in the summit region have lasted from one week to more than a year in duration. Like most of the other eruptions, this event began with vigorous lava effusion and volcanic gas emissions, but it has paused three times.

Episodes 2 and 3 of this eruption were preceded by re-inflation of the summit; as such, if the summit’s magma chambers repressurize sufficiently, another eruptive episode could occur in the coming days to weeks.

Summit eruptions observed over the past 60 years have exhibited vigorous activity in the opening days which can episodically wax and wane, or drop over time to more sustainable low effusion rates, or slowly diminish and end, according to the HVO.