Two Molokaʻi churches lauded for highway cleanups

Two churches on Molokaʻi have been recognized by the state Department of Transportation, Highways Maui District, for their contributions to the Adopt-A-Highway public service program.

The Heart of Aloha Church and Tenrikyo Molokaʻi received the Adopt-A-Highway Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award for the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, respectively. Both churches and their volunteers have regularly picked up trash along a two-mile segment of highway for the past eight or more years, helping to prevent roadside rubbish from blowing into the ocean or other sensitive ecosystems.

Photo left: Tenrikyo Molokaʻi has cleaned a section of Kamehameha V Highway since 2016 as part of their ongoing commitment to community service. Photo courtesy of Tenrikyo Molokaʻi. Photo right: Heart of Aloha Church volunteers gather for food and fellowship following their Adopt-A-Highway cleanup. Photo courtesy of Heart of Aloha Church.

“Our Adopt-A-Highway groups on Molokaʻi have been dedicated partners in our ongoing efforts to protect the islands’ water bodies, including the ocean, from litter and other pollutants,” said Ty Fukuroku, program manager of Environmental Management, Highways Maui District. “Both the Heart of Aloha Church and Tenrikyo Molokaʻi have told us that Adopt-A-Highway aligns with their commitment to the community. We’re very honored to applaud them for their efforts.”

The Heart of Aloha Church joined the Adopt-A-Highway program in 2010, and cares for a section of Kalae Highway between mileposts 0 and 2. Their cleanups typically involve about a dozen volunteers, sometimes including visitors to the island, who join together for the community service activity as well as food and fellowship.

“We are humbled to receive this award, but it really is about just doing our little part to help our community and island,” said Senior Pastor Cameron Hiro of Heart of Aloha Church. “It’s not about recognition but about kuleana. We do what we can.”

Tenrikyo Molokaʻi cares for a segment between mileposts 0 and 2 along Kamehameha V Highway. Since 2016, the church’s volunteers have conducted cleanups and reported their data on a regular basis, and removed more than 70 bags from their roadside segment.

“We are thrilled and honored to be part of this program,” said Daniel Kauhini Rodan of Tenrikyo Molokaʻi, “and to those who honked and cheered us (during our cleanups), much mahalo,”

Adopt-A-Highway is a public service program that works with volunteers to remove trash from along Hawaii’s state highways and help prevent litter and other pollutants from blowing or flowing into the ocean and other bodies of water. Volunteer groups commit to adopting a two-mile segment of a state highway for a minimum of two years, pick up litter on their section of the highway at least four times per year, and undergo safety training before each cleanup event.

Organizations in Maui County interested in signing up for Adopt-A-Highway can search for available highway segments at Highways Maui District’s stormwater website, www.stormwatermaui.com. Applications, cleanup forms, a safety training video, and program information are also available on the website. Adopt-A-Highway groups receive support from Highways Maui District in the form of cleanup supplies, safety training and the group’s name printed on a highway sign.