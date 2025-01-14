Maui News

Vandals use fireworks to damage Kahului School Park’s bathroom storage unit

January 14, 2025, 5:03 AM HST
The restroom storage facility at Kahului School Park Field 2 was broken into and vandalized on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, according to the County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Vandals broke the door and threw fireworks into the unit, causing a small fire that was quickly extinguished, the department reported.

Damages are estimated at $900.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation Central District Office at 808-270-6747.

