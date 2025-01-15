Bill introduced to establish four-year nursing bachelor’s degree at UH Maui College

Union members walk a picket line Monday outside Maui Memorial Medical Center on the first day of a three-day walkout in November. A shortage of nurses was one of the underlying issues in the contract dispute. File photo. PC: UNAC/UHCP

In an effort to address the growing problem of nursing shortages in Hawaiʻi, state senators led by Central Maui Sen. Troy Hashimoto are proposing that the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College establish a four-year nursing bachelors of science degree, a significant step up from the current two-year associate program.

Senate Bill 119 says there’s a 1,000-position shortfall of occupied nursing positions statewide. The nursing shortage was one of the underlying disputes in the recent contract negotiations for nurses and other medical professionals with Maui Health, which operates Maui Memorial Medical Center and other facilities in Maui County.

Recently, Maui Health concluded negotiations with about 930 employees, agreeing to 21% pay raises and safe staffing plans. In November, the Maui nurses walked out for three days to demonstrate their resolve in contract negotiations. More than 90% of union members approved of the new agreement.

The Senate bill says that experts have recommended expanding the capacity of university nursing programs to help reduce nursing workforce shortages. And, Maui County is the largest county in the state without a college or university bachelor of science degree in nursing.

UH Maui College’s nursing program offers a certificate of achievement and an associate in science nursing, but not four-year degrees, which must be obtained at the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa, or some other college or university.

The bill’s legislative finding expresses the belief that a four-year nursing program would increase the supply of qualified nurses and help address the nursing shortage. It would also allow Maui students to remain at home during the full four years of their studies.

Other state lawmakers introducing the bill with Hashimoto (Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka and Wai‘ehu) include Sens. Lynn DeCoite (Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini); Angus McKelvey (West and South Maui, Mā‘alaea and Waikapū); Donna Mercado Kim (Kapālama, ‘Ālewa, Kalihi, Kalihi Valley, Ft. Shafter, Moanalua Gardens & Valley, Red Hill); and Republican Kurt Fevella (‘Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, ‘Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point and portion of ‘Ewa Villages).