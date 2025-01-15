Maui arts groups among recipients of $1.5M Hawai‘i Community Foundation Equitable Access Arts & Culture grants

Several Maui County arts and culture organizations were recently awarded a grant from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation to enhance equitable opportunities for all Hawai‘i residents. Courtesy photos

Maui County organizations Hāna Arts, Hanona, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, Hui O Waʻa Kaulua, Maui Public Art Corps, Lānaʻi Academy of Performing Arts, and Hōkūlani Children’s Theatre of Molokaʻi all have received grants from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation through its Equitable Access Arts & Culture program.

The grants provide two-year general operating support, empowering local organizations to sustain and expand programs that foster inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement in the arts, while enhancing equitable opportunities for all Hawai‘i residents by addressing barriers such as geography, socio-economic factors, and systemic inequities.

“Eliminating barriers to arts and culture experiences is essential for preserving Hawai‘i’s unique identity and cultivating community well-being,” said Elise von Dohlen, program director at HCF. “Through the collective effort of these grantees, we are shaping a more inclusive and vibrant future for the state’s creative sector.”

The award announcement Tuesday included 28 art and culture organizations across the state. The 28 grantees include community centers, arts councils, theaters and organizations dedicated to perpetuating Native Hawaiian knowledge. Below is the full list of grantee organizations: