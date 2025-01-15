Maui News

Maui arts groups among recipients of $1.5M Hawai‘i Community Foundation Equitable Access Arts & Culture grants

January 15, 2025, 2:30 PM HST
Several Maui County arts and culture organizations were recently awarded a grant from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation to enhance equitable opportunities for all Hawai‘i residents. Courtesy photos

Maui County organizations Hāna Arts, Hanona, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, Hui O Waʻa Kaulua, Maui Public Art Corps, Lānaʻi Academy of Performing Arts, and Hōkūlani Children’s Theatre of Molokaʻi all have received grants from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation through its Equitable Access Arts & Culture program.

The grants provide two-year general operating support, empowering local organizations to sustain and expand programs that foster inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement in the arts, while enhancing equitable opportunities for all Hawai‘i residents by addressing barriers such as geography, socio-economic factors, and systemic inequities.

“Eliminating barriers to arts and culture experiences is essential for preserving Hawai‘i’s unique identity and cultivating community well-being,” said Elise von Dohlen, program director at HCF. “Through the collective effort of these grantees, we are shaping a more inclusive and vibrant future for the state’s creative sector.”

The award announcement Tuesday included 28 art and culture organizations across the state. The 28 grantees include community centers, arts councils, theaters and organizations dedicated to perpetuating Native Hawaiian knowledge. Below is the full list of grantee organizations:

Organization Name

DescriptionLocationTotal Awarded
Anaina Hou Community ParkServes as a community gathering place on Kaua‘i’s north shore, providing accessible arts and culture programs by addressing financial, logistical, and social barriers.Kaua‘i$55,500
East Hawaiʻi Cultural CenterProvides inclusive arts education and fosters community engagement through diverse programming in Hilo.Hawai‘i Island$55,500
Garden Island Arts CouncilEnriches Kaua‘i’s community with accessible arts and cultural programs that reflect local needs and interests.Kaua‘i$35,000
Hāmākua Youth CenterEquips Hāmākua youth with life skills rooted in the Hawaiian values of kuleana, aloha, laulima, and mahalo to cultivate awareness necessary to thrive at home and beyond.Hawai‘i Island$55,500
Hana ArtsEnsures equitable access to creative learning by offering cultural and artistic opportunities for East Maui’s isolated communities.Maui$55,500
HanonaDelivers hands-on Hawaiian cultural and arts education and restores the historical Kealaka‘ihonua Heiau.Maui$60,000
Hawaiʻi Children’s TheatreInspires youth through the study, performance, and appreciation of theatre arts. Kaua‘i$35,000
Hawaiʻi Opera TheatreExpands access to classical arts through educational outreach and reduced-price programs for underserved communities.O‘ahu$57,000
Hawaii Science & Technology MuseumPerpetuates Native Hawaiian traditions through STEM-focused programs like canoe carving and cultural revitalization.Hawai‘i Island$55,500
Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraFosters accessible classical music experiences and expands music education for diverse communities as the state’s premier orchestra.O‘ahu$55,500
Hawaiʻi Youth SymphonyPromotes equitable music education and performance opportunities for children from all backgrounds across O‘ahu.O‘ahu$55,500
Hawaiʻi’s Volcano CircusAddresses barriers to arts access in Puna and promotes sustainable community development through arts and education.Hawai‘i Island$55,500
Hōkūlani Children’s Theatre of MolokaiEnriches Moloka‘i’s youth through performing arts education and accessible artistic opportunities.Moloka‘i$55,500
Honolulu Theatre for YouthProduces culturally relevant, high-quality plays and drama education programs for Hawai‘i’s youth.O‘ahu$57,000
Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts CenterProvides visual arts education and outreach to Title I students on Maui.Maui$57,000
Hui O Waʻa KauluaEngages students in educational programs that use voyaging to excite and challenge them through hands-on, ‘aina-based learning.Maui$55,500
Kahaluʻu KūāhewaFosters community engagement and traditional Hawaiian practices through ‘āina-based learning and stewardship.Hawai‘i Island$60,000
Kahilu Theatre FoundationServes as a cultural hub where generations of families can gather to experience diverse programming and arts education.Hawai‘i Island$57,000
Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra SocietyExpands music education and offers free performances to underserved communities.Hawai‘i Island$60,000
Kaulana Nā Pua, IncHelps vulnerable youth find self-worth and self-esteem through hula, chant, and Hawaiian culture and values.Hawai‘i Island$57,000
Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family ServicesFosters arts and culture programs in the context of the health care environment, serving typically underrepresented populations.O‘ahu$55,500
Kumu Kahua TheatreShowcases Hawai‘i-focused stories and provides opportunities for local artists to explore the islands’ contemporary and historical narratives.O‘ahu$57,000
Lānaʻi Academy of Performing ArtsFosters creativity and personal growth through inclusive performing arts programming and accessible performances.Lāna‘i$55,500
Lotus Arts FoundationInspires artistic excellence and accessibility by providing educational programs and performances in partnership with Title I and rural schools.Kaua‘i$35,000
Maui Public Art CorpsProvides a platform for underrepresented community members to share their stories, cultures, and experiences in public spaces.Maui$55,500
Pōhaku PelemakaPreserves intergenerational Native Hawaiian knowledge and traditions through free cultural programs.Hawai‘i Island$55,500
Pu’uhonua SocietyPerpetuates Native Hawaiian knowledge amongst Native Hawaiian and Hawai‘i-based artists and cultural practitioners through low-cost or free workshops, film screenings, and professional development opportunities.O‘ahu$57,000
Ulu Aʻe Learning CenterProvides out-of-school and community programs rooted in Native Hawaiian values and arts education.O‘ahu$60,000
Total:$1,521,000

Comments

