Maui arts groups among recipients of $1.5M Hawai‘i Community Foundation Equitable Access Arts & Culture grants
Maui County organizations Hāna Arts, Hanona, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, Hui O Waʻa Kaulua, Maui Public Art Corps, Lānaʻi Academy of Performing Arts, and Hōkūlani Children’s Theatre of Molokaʻi all have received grants from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation through its Equitable Access Arts & Culture program.
The grants provide two-year general operating support, empowering local organizations to sustain and expand programs that foster inclusivity, diversity, and community engagement in the arts, while enhancing equitable opportunities for all Hawai‘i residents by addressing barriers such as geography, socio-economic factors, and systemic inequities.
“Eliminating barriers to arts and culture experiences is essential for preserving Hawai‘i’s unique identity and cultivating community well-being,” said Elise von Dohlen, program director at HCF. “Through the collective effort of these grantees, we are shaping a more inclusive and vibrant future for the state’s creative sector.”
The award announcement Tuesday included 28 art and culture organizations across the state. The 28 grantees include community centers, arts councils, theaters and organizations dedicated to perpetuating Native Hawaiian knowledge. Below is the full list of grantee organizations:
|Organization Name
|Description
|Location
|Total Awarded
|Anaina Hou Community Park
|Serves as a community gathering place on Kaua‘i’s north shore, providing accessible arts and culture programs by addressing financial, logistical, and social barriers.
|Kaua‘i
|$55,500
|East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center
|Provides inclusive arts education and fosters community engagement through diverse programming in Hilo.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$55,500
|Garden Island Arts Council
|Enriches Kaua‘i’s community with accessible arts and cultural programs that reflect local needs and interests.
|Kaua‘i
|$35,000
|Hāmākua Youth Center
|Equips Hāmākua youth with life skills rooted in the Hawaiian values of kuleana, aloha, laulima, and mahalo to cultivate awareness necessary to thrive at home and beyond.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$55,500
|Hana Arts
|Ensures equitable access to creative learning by offering cultural and artistic opportunities for East Maui’s isolated communities.
|Maui
|$55,500
|Hanona
|Delivers hands-on Hawaiian cultural and arts education and restores the historical Kealaka‘ihonua Heiau.
|Maui
|$60,000
|Hawaiʻi Children’s Theatre
|Inspires youth through the study, performance, and appreciation of theatre arts.
|Kaua‘i
|$35,000
|Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre
|Expands access to classical arts through educational outreach and reduced-price programs for underserved communities.
|O‘ahu
|$57,000
|Hawaii Science & Technology Museum
|Perpetuates Native Hawaiian traditions through STEM-focused programs like canoe carving and cultural revitalization.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$55,500
|Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
|Fosters accessible classical music experiences and expands music education for diverse communities as the state’s premier orchestra.
|O‘ahu
|$55,500
|Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony
|Promotes equitable music education and performance opportunities for children from all backgrounds across O‘ahu.
|O‘ahu
|$55,500
|Hawaiʻi’s Volcano Circus
|Addresses barriers to arts access in Puna and promotes sustainable community development through arts and education.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$55,500
|Hōkūlani Children’s Theatre of Molokai
|Enriches Moloka‘i’s youth through performing arts education and accessible artistic opportunities.
|Moloka‘i
|$55,500
|Honolulu Theatre for Youth
|Produces culturally relevant, high-quality plays and drama education programs for Hawai‘i’s youth.
|O‘ahu
|$57,000
|Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center
|Provides visual arts education and outreach to Title I students on Maui.
|Maui
|$57,000
|Hui O Waʻa Kaulua
|Engages students in educational programs that use voyaging to excite and challenge them through hands-on, ‘aina-based learning.
|Maui
|$55,500
|Kahaluʻu Kūāhewa
|Fosters community engagement and traditional Hawaiian practices through ‘āina-based learning and stewardship.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$60,000
|Kahilu Theatre Foundation
|Serves as a cultural hub where generations of families can gather to experience diverse programming and arts education.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$57,000
|Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Society
|Expands music education and offers free performances to underserved communities.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$60,000
|Kaulana Nā Pua, Inc
|Helps vulnerable youth find self-worth and self-esteem through hula, chant, and Hawaiian culture and values.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$57,000
|Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services
|Fosters arts and culture programs in the context of the health care environment, serving typically underrepresented populations.
|O‘ahu
|$55,500
|Kumu Kahua Theatre
|Showcases Hawai‘i-focused stories and provides opportunities for local artists to explore the islands’ contemporary and historical narratives.
|O‘ahu
|$57,000
|Lānaʻi Academy of Performing Arts
|Fosters creativity and personal growth through inclusive performing arts programming and accessible performances.
|Lāna‘i
|$55,500
|Lotus Arts Foundation
|Inspires artistic excellence and accessibility by providing educational programs and performances in partnership with Title I and rural schools.
|Kaua‘i
|$35,000
|Maui Public Art Corps
|Provides a platform for underrepresented community members to share their stories, cultures, and experiences in public spaces.
|Maui
|$55,500
|Pōhaku Pelemaka
|Preserves intergenerational Native Hawaiian knowledge and traditions through free cultural programs.
|Hawai‘i Island
|$55,500
|Pu’uhonua Society
|Perpetuates Native Hawaiian knowledge amongst Native Hawaiian and Hawai‘i-based artists and cultural practitioners through low-cost or free workshops, film screenings, and professional development opportunities.
|O‘ahu
|$57,000
|Ulu Aʻe Learning Center
|Provides out-of-school and community programs rooted in Native Hawaiian values and arts education.
|O‘ahu
|$60,000
|Total:
|—
|—
|$1,521,000