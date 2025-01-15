Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization submits annual report to state Legislature

Traffic intersection art in Kahului was part of work by the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization. File photo

Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization has submitted its fiscal 2024-2025 annual report to the state Legislature. The report covers the period from Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024.

Formed in 2016, the MPO coordinates a comprehensive, cooperative and continuing transportation planning process for federally funded or regional transportation systems on the island of Maui.

The MPO was staffed by Executive Director Pamela Eaton until August 2024, and then taken over by current Executive Director Kauanoe Batangan in September.

The MPO Policy Board is chaired by state Sen. Troy Hashimoto, and its vice chair is Marc Takamori, director of the Maui County Department of Transportation. West Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey is a board member, along with Central Maui Rep. Tyson Miyake.

Other members include state Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen, and Maui County Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura, Gabe Johnson and Tom Cook. Maui County Department of Planning Director Kate Blyston and Department of Public Works Director Jordan Molina are also members.

The agency has a budget of $1.4 million in fiscal 2025 and $925,301 in fiscal 2026.

The MPO has developed a Long Range Transportation Plan, known as Hele Mai Maui 2040. It envisions Maui’s transportation needs and opportunities over the next 20 years. To be eligible for federal funding, transportation projects need to be identified in the long range transportation plan.

The agency is working to update the plan through drafting Hele Mai Maui 2045. Because of the August 2023 wildfires, the agency is integrating relevant projects and programs from Maui County’s Lahaina Long-term Recovery Plan into the revised plan.

The report also details the Maui MPO Transportation Improvement Program, which identifies how investments will be made to improve transportation systems within Maui island over the next six years.