Mokulele Airlines puts temporary pause on all flights due to maintenance

PC: Mokulele Airlines.

Mokulele Airlines has temporarily paused all of its flights this morning, according to an announcement on the company’s website. The airline says the pause is due to maintenance and is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who may have flights scheduled can contact the airline’s customer service team to get help being re-accommodated by calling 1-808-495-4188 or toll free 1-866-260-7070.