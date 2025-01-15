Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea to host speaker of Haleakalā Conservancy mid-day

Haleakalā Conservancy Executive Director Olena Alec will speak at an upcoming meeting of the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea. PC: Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea will hear from Olena Alec of the Haleakalā Conservancy at Kīhei Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

Alec will share an introduction about the philanthropic partner to Haleakalā National Park, Haleakalā Conservancy, which runs programs in the areas of conservation, preservation and education that the Park wants to complete, but does not have the funding to do so. Alec leads Haleakalā Conservancy’s philanthropic efforts to provide funding for projects of critical importance to Haleakalā National Park and its unique and endangered resources.

Born and raised on Maui, Alec has spent most of her career away from the islands working within the environmental sector, utilizing education and effective communication to push for meaningful and measurable action.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alec comes to the Conservancy most recently from The Climate Reality Project, where she served as the director of engagement, overseeing the support, engagement, and strategy of tens of thousands of climate activists for seven years.

Prior to Climate Reality, she worked in New York City connecting public school teachers and administrators to resources and partners to further their sustainability goals. She is a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, having served in the Peace Corps in Nicaragua, working with her community on issues of environmental education, conservation, and sustainability.

Alec sits on the board of Students for Climate Action. She holds an MPA in environmental science and policy from Columbia University and a bachelors of environmental studies from USC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It has been her lifelong goal to be back on Maui, contributing to the community and landscape that is home. She can often be found hiking through the park with her husband and daughters.

To attend, join the Rotary club on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11:45 a.m. at the Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moi Place in North Kīhei. Contact Judy Gray at rckwJudy@gmail.com to RSVP.