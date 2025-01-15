Maui Business

Surveys to help shape Maui’s agricultural future open to all

January 15, 2025, 3:30 PM HST
Makana Yepis, Common Ground Collective staff, harvests healthy produce like bok choy to increase access to nutritious food for the community. PC: Common Ground Collective

The nonprofit Common Ground Collective is calling on all members of the Maui community involved in food production, preparation, distribution and grocery shoppers to share their input by participating in its surveys. Feedback will be used to create agricultural infrastructure and to improve access to locally grown food on the island.

Common Ground Collective is developing a cooperative food hub and grocery store designed to increase local food production and access, supporting Maui’s goal of a more food-secure future.

To participate, take the survey(s) that apply at www.commongroundcollective.com/surveys. Share the survey with friends, families and networks to help Common Ground Collective gain much needed insight.

Individual Surveys:

Input will directly influence the development of projects aimed at bolstering local food systems, including cooperative infrastructure that benefits farmers, producers and the community at large.

Support Maui’s Food Future

CGC invites agencies, investors, and other stakeholders interested in supporting Maui’s agricultural infrastructure to contact them directly at cgcmaui@gmail.com.

For more information about Common Ground Collective and its mission, visit https://www.commongroundcollective.com/

