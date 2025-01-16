Deferred retirement option aimed at retaining police officers in Hawaiʻi

State lawmakers are considering a bill to offer deferred retirement benefits to Hawaiʻi police officers. File photo

In an effort to recruit and retain police officers, Senate President Ronald Kouchi (Kaua’i, Ni’ihau) is proposing a measure to establish a deferred retirement option program.

Introduced at the request of the Maui County Council, Senate Bill 273 would allow police officers to continue working beyond the requisite 25 years of service and carry on with protecting and serving the community.

The measure includes a legislative finding that the recruitment and retention of police officers has been difficult for counties and their respective police departments. The deferred retirement option would provide an incentive for qualified police officers to continue working.

Such a program has been used in many other states and municipalities, according to the bill.