FAFSA sign-waving event scheduled at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday

The 2025-2026 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open, and HawaiiKidsCAN Afford College is launching grassroots efforts to reach local students and families who may qualify for financial aid but haven’t applied.

Last year, Hawaiʻi students left $12 million in financial aid grants unclaimed, with a 20% drop in FAFSA completion—one of the largest decreases in the country.

“A lot of students and families don’t realize that they could virtually go to college or trade school for free. Between grants, which don’t require repayment, and scholarship programs like Hawaiʻi Promise, there are ways to cover the expenses of post-secondary education without going into debt,” said David Sun-Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN. “But in order to qualify for this kind of free money, students and families need to complete the FAFSA.”

In response to ongoing confusion surrounding the new FAFSA and community demand for action, HawaiiKidsCAN has been organizing outreach and sign-waving events across the state. So far, the group has held events on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, and Molokaʻi, with Maui as the next stop.

The next sign-waving event will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului. HawaiiKidsCAN invites Maui community members to participate in the event or attend to learn more about the FAFSA and funding options for post-secondary education.

Those interested in volunteering can register by completing this form.