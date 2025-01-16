Imua Family Services’ 78th Anniversary Gala evening inspired by Flamenco dance

McKenzie Kurtz will light up the stage in support of Imua Family Services, taking a break from Broadway where she most recently starred as “Cassandra” in THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL. Some of her prior roles include “Glinda” in Broadway’s 20th Anniversary of WICKED, and “Anna” in Disney’s FROZEN on Broadway. PC: Imua Family Services

Imua Family Services has announced its 78th Anniversary Gala, La Gran Gala Flamenco, on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

The evening represents Imua’s largest fundraiser of the year, supporting essential programs for children and families across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

Tickets are available now, but seating is limited and expected to sell out. For reservations and more information, visit discoverimua.com/gala.

The festivities begin with a vibrant cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m., setting the tone for a glamorous evening inspired by the passion and elegance of Spain and Flamenco dancing. Though not required, guests are encouraged to embrace the celebratory atmosphere and attend the evening in formal themed attire.

Highlighting the gala fundraiser’s stage will be McKenzie Kurtz, an acclaimed actor, singer, and dancer who is currently starring as “Cassandra” in Broadway’s The Heart of Rock and Roll. Kurtz’s illustrious career includes standout roles as “Glinda” in the 20th Anniversary of WICKED, “Anna” in Disney’s FROZEN on Broadway, and “Heather” in Marvel’s She-Hulk on Disney+. Her electrifying performance will be complemented by a special guest appearance from WEPA!, a dynamic ensemble featuring Dr. Nat, Eric Gilliom, Marty Dread and Imua’s own executive director, Dean Wong.

Attendees will enjoy a vibrant evening of world-class entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and opportunities to connect while supporting a cause that has bolstered the lives of local children for over 78 years. Funds raised will directly benefit Imua Family Services, enabling the organization to continue its mission of empowering children and families to reach their full potential.

“Each year, our gala provides us the opportunity to celebrate the incredible resilience of our community and the generosity of our supporters,” said Dean Wong, executive director of Imua Family Services. “This year’s Flamenco theme captures the fiery spirit of overcoming challenges and the vibrant energy that drives our mission.”

The gala’s sponsors include Alaska Airlines, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Encore, Pacific Media Group, Minit Medical Urgent Care, ProService Hawaiʻi and the Stable Road Foundation.

Tickets are available now at https://discoverimua.com/gala. Seating is limited, and early reservations are highly recommended.