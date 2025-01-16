Live concerts, art shows and more at The Shops at Wailea
There’s still plenty of time this month to experience a vibrant mix of music, art and cultural events at The Shops at Wailea. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the coming weeks.
Wailea Wednesdays: The weekly music series continues every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lower-Level Performance Area:
- Jan. 22: Myja Bayle
- Jan. 29: Max Angel
“Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” Signature Concert Series: On Friday, Jan. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a special performance by the popular genre-bending Maui band, Nuff Sedd, that captures the lively spirit and energy at The Shops at Wailea.
Featured Next Month: Lahaina Galleries 23rd Annual “Art of Aloha” Event
On Sunday, Feb. 2, from noon to 3 p.m., Lahaina Galleries will host its renowned “Art of Aloha” show, featuring ten extraordinary artists from around the world. The event is free and open to the public, offering a unique chance to meet the artists and view their newest collections created exclusively for the show. Artists attending include:
- Robert Lyn Nelson (Maui) – Visionary abstract artist and modern marine art pioneer
- Ronaldo Macedo (Brazil, Maui) – Hawaiʻi’s award-winning plein air artist
- Dario Campanile (Italy) – Roman master of abstract expressionism
- Steve Turnbull (Maui) – Abstract sculptor working with wood, stone, and bronze
- Carrie Graber (California) – Master luminist capturing Retro Hawaiʻi and Mid-Century Modern vibes
- Donna Young (Washington) – Multicultural figurative expressionist
- Caroline Zimmermann (Italy) – Impressionistic Tuscan landscapes and florals
- Alex Bernstein (North Carolina) – Award-winning contemporary glass sculptor
- Sienna Nelson (Maui) – Impressionistic artist inspired by Maui’s natural beauty
- JP Marsman (The Netherlands) – Hyperrealistic surreal compositions
For more information or to RSVP, email info@Lgimaui.com or visit its website here.