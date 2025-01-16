Live concerts, art shows and more at The Shops at Wailea

File photo (2022). Photo courtesy of The Shops at Wailea

There’s still plenty of time this month to experience a vibrant mix of music, art and cultural events at The Shops at Wailea. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the coming weeks.

Wailea Wednesdays: The weekly music series continues every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Lower-Level Performance Area:

Jan. 22: Myja Bayle

Jan. 29: Max Angel

“Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” Signature Concert Series: On Friday, Jan. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a special performance by the popular genre-bending Maui band, Nuff Sedd, that captures the lively spirit and energy at The Shops at Wailea.

Featured Next Month: Lahaina Galleries 23rd Annual “Art of Aloha” Event

Lahaina Galleries 23rd Art of Aloha preview. Courtesy of Lahaina Galleries

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Sunday, Feb. 2, from noon to 3 p.m., Lahaina Galleries will host its renowned “Art of Aloha” show, featuring ten extraordinary artists from around the world. The event is free and open to the public, offering a unique chance to meet the artists and view their newest collections created exclusively for the show. Artists attending include:

Robert Lyn Nelson (Maui) – Visionary abstract artist and modern marine art pioneer

(Maui) – Visionary abstract artist and modern marine art pioneer Ronaldo Macedo (Brazil, Maui) – Hawaiʻi’s award-winning plein air artist

(Brazil, Maui) – Hawaiʻi’s award-winning plein air artist Dario Campanile (Italy) – Roman master of abstract expressionism

(Italy) – Roman master of abstract expressionism Steve Turnbull (Maui) – Abstract sculptor working with wood, stone, and bronze

(Maui) – Abstract sculptor working with wood, stone, and bronze Carrie Graber (California) – Master luminist capturing Retro Hawaiʻi and Mid-Century Modern vibes

(California) – Master luminist capturing Retro Hawaiʻi and Mid-Century Modern vibes Donna Young (Washington) – Multicultural figurative expressionist

(Washington) – Multicultural figurative expressionist Caroline Zimmermann (Italy) – Impressionistic Tuscan landscapes and florals

(Italy) – Impressionistic Tuscan landscapes and florals Alex Bernstein (North Carolina) – Award-winning contemporary glass sculptor

(North Carolina) – Award-winning contemporary glass sculptor Sienna Nelson (Maui) – Impressionistic artist inspired by Maui’s natural beauty

(Maui) – Impressionistic artist inspired by Maui’s natural beauty JP Marsman (The Netherlands) – Hyperrealistic surreal compositions

For more information or to RSVP, email info@Lgimaui.com or visit its website here.