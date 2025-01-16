Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2025

January 16, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
12-16
18-25
25-35 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
5-7
6-8 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 03:42 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 09:45 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:30 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long-period west-northwest to northwest swell (300 degree to 320 degree) should steadily fill in tonight into Friday and will produce warning level surf across most north and west facing shores on Friday and likely through at least the first half of Saturday. This swell is expected to peak Friday afternoon through the evening. The swell will gradually decline from late Saturday into Monday, followed by a slightly smaller northwest swell by next Wednesday. 


An out of season south swell continues to slowly fill in this afternoon and will continue to fill in throughout the day Friday. South shore surf will rise slightly above summertime average levels during the peak of the swell from Friday afternoon to early Saturday. This swell will gradually decline over the weekend. 


East shore surf will remain small as trade winds become disrupted. Rough east shore surf will rebuild Saturday night and Sunday as northeasterly trade winds strengthen, then decline again early next week as trade winds ease. Select surf spots should see some wrap from the large northwest swell building on Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
