Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|12-16
|18-25
|25-35
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|6-8
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new long-period west-northwest to northwest swell (300 degree to 320 degree) should steadily fill in tonight into Friday and will produce warning level surf across most north and west facing shores on Friday and likely through at least the first half of Saturday. This swell is expected to peak Friday afternoon through the evening. The swell will gradually decline from late Saturday into Monday, followed by a slightly smaller northwest swell by next Wednesday.
An out of season south swell continues to slowly fill in this afternoon and will continue to fill in throughout the day Friday. South shore surf will rise slightly above summertime average levels during the peak of the swell from Friday afternoon to early Saturday. This swell will gradually decline over the weekend.
East shore surf will remain small as trade winds become disrupted. Rough east shore surf will rebuild Saturday night and Sunday as northeasterly trade winds strengthen, then decline again early next week as trade winds ease. Select surf spots should see some wrap from the large northwest swell building on Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com