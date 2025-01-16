Six HIDOE educators receive nation’s highest award for science and mathematics teachers

Hawai‘i public school educators receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Pictured (Top row, l-r): Sarah Milianta-Laffin, Michael Ida, Whitney Aragaki; (Bottom row) Jessica Barbera, Karleen Lynch and Gregory Kent. PC: HIDOE

Six Hawai‘i public school educators received the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation’s highest award that a science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States, President Joe Biden announced this week.

The Hawai‘i recipients are:

Whitney Aragaki, Waiākea High School

Jessica Barbera, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Michael Ida, Kalani High School

Gregory Kent, Kailua Elementary School

Karleen Lynch, Pearl City High School

Sarah Milianta-Laffin, ʻIlima Intermediate School

Karleen Lynch and Sarah Milianta-Laffi were part of the 2023 cohort of awardees; Jessica Barbera and Gregory Kent were part of the 2022 awardees; and Whitney Aragaki and Michael Ida were part of the 2021 cohort. The awardees were all collectively announced Monday by the White House.

They are among 336 teachers and mentors from across the country who were nominated by their principals, teachers, parents, students or members of the general public for serving as role models to their colleagues, inspiration to their communities and leaders in the improvement of STEM education.

“On behalf of the entire Hawai‘i State Department of Education, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our six extraordinary educators on receiving this distinguished national honor,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Their dedication to fostering innovation and excellence in STEM education inspires not only their students but also their peers and communities across Hawai‘i. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to preparing our students for a future of limitless possibilities.”

The awardees receive a certificate signed by President Joe Biden, a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

The recipients also join an active network of outstanding educators from throughout the nation. Since 1983 more than 5,500 teachers have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom and to their profession. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation’s teachers, and demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching were established by Congress in 1983 and recognize up to 110 teachers and mentors each year from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Department of Defense Education Activity schools and the US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and US Virgin Islands).