Tokuda joins Hirono in introducing bill to fight Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death

Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death near bear Kōke‘e on Kaua‘i. PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda and US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono have introduced legislation to fight the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death in Hawaiʻi.

Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death is a fungus, Ceratocystis, that was discovered in Hawaiʻi in 2014. It has killed over a million native ʻŌhiʻa trees and has been detected on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui and Oʻahu. In that time, the US Forest Service has partnered with the State of Hawaiʻi and the US Department of the Interior in efforts to detect and respond to the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death.

ʻŌhiʻa-Honouliuli Forest Reserve (4-27-18). PC: DLNR

The Continued Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Response Act of 2025 enables federal agencies – including the US Geological Survey, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and US Forest Service – to more closely coordinate with the State of Hawaiʻi to prevent the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death.

“ʻŌhiʻa Lehua are crucial to Native Hawaiian culture, as well as the environment, playing a key role in protecting watersheds and conserving water,” Hirono said. “This legislation will require continued federal support to prevent the spread of this disease, identify ʻŌhiʻa trees that are resistant to [Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death], and propagate trees that are resistant to [Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death] to restore and preserve our native forests.”

The Continued Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Response Act of 2025 would support these ongoing efforts by:

Directing the US Geological Survey to continue supporting research on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death vectors and transmission;

Requiring the US Forest Service , to continue providing resources to prevent the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death and restore the native forests in Hawaiʻi, and to also continue to provide financial and staff resources to the Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, located in Hilo, to continue research on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death; and

to continue providing resources to prevent the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death and restore the native forests in Hawaiʻi, and to also continue to provide financial and staff resources to the Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, located in Hilo, to continue research on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death; and Directing the Department of the Interior to collaborate with the Department of Agriculture and the State of Hawai‘i to continue and expand detection, prevention, and restoration efforts to Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, including funding and staff for necessary research.

“Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death has devastated Hawaiʻi’s native forests and caused irreversible damage to the critical habitat for our endangered birds and other native species. We cannot afford to lose more of this natural and cultural resource,” Tokud said. “That’s why I am proud to join Senator Hirono in co-leading the Continued Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Response Act of 2025, which will give us the resources and tools needed to help combat the disease and preserve our fragile forest ecosystem for future generations.”

The full text of the bill is available here.