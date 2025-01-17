25-year-old Maui man reported missing after failing to return home on Saturday

Cole Tancayo

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Cole Tancayo, 25, of Waiehu.

Tancayo was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, by family members when he failed to return home or make contact with them. Tancayo was last seen around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at a bus stop in Waiehu.

Tancayo does not have a vehicle or active cell phone, according to police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tancayo is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and carrying an unknown-colored plastic bag.

Anyone with information on Tancayo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-001531.