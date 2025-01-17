AARP Hawaiʻi survey shows support for paid family leave bill

Caregiving crowd. Image courtesy of AARP Hawaiʻi

Older registered voters overwhelmingly support paid family leave for family caregivers, according to a AARP Hawaiʻi survey of registered voters 40 and older. That support is widespread and cuts across the political spectrum. Most respondents said the state does not provide enough support to family caregivers, the American Association of Retired Persons says.

The results of the survey are being announced as Hawaiʻi Legislature begins its annual lawmaking session this week.

Eighty-eight percent of voters surveyed support some amount of paid family leave for working family caregivers. The support for a tax credit crosses party lines – 83% of Republicans, 80% of Independents and 95% of Democrats support paid family leave with a large majority (69%) saying they strongly support paid family leave.

In addition, 55% of older Hawaiʻi voters said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate that supports paid family leave.

“The need for family caregivers is growing as our population ages and the financial and work strain that family caregivers endure isn’t going away,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi state director. “Our kūpuna want to live at home as they age. They don’t want to go to expensive taxpayer funded nursing homes if they can avoid it. But it’s not just kupuna and caregivers who benefit from paid family leave. Parents of young children would also be able to take paid time off to care for their children. It’s a benefit for everyone from keiki to kupuna.”

A chart provided by AARP Hawaiʻi shows results of a survey on paid family leave. PC: AARP Hawaiʻi

AARP Hawaiʻi estimates that there are about 154,000 family caregivers in Hawaiʻi who provide 144 million hours of unpaid care to older loved ones and spouses each year. If they were paid, the value of their work is estimated at $2.6 billion.

The AARP survey provides more insight into older caregivers in Hawaiʻi. Nearly half (45%) of older voters said they have experience providing care to a family member or friend with about one in seven currently providing care and three in ten having been a caregiver in the past. Sixty-seven percent feel or felt emotionally stressed and 27% felt financially stressed due their caregiving.

Ninety percent of caregivers and former caregivers said they incurred expenses while caregiving. Transportation is the most common expense (73%). About four in ten Hawaiʻi caregivers have modified their own home or a loved one’s home or have purchased medical equipment. At least one in three bought prescription drugs or helped with housing costs such as rent, mortgage, utilities or other upkeep expenses. About one in four spend their own money on respite care and other medical costs.

The AARP Hawaiʻi survey also found overwhelming support (84%) for increasing funding for home and community-based services and that older voters believe caregivers should get a tax break for caregiving expenses. Eighty-nine percent of older voters believe caregivers should get a tax break.

“The average family caregiver in the US spends about 26% of their income on caregiving, that adds up to an average of more than $7,200 a year. Family caregivers do so much for others and sacrifice so much. They save taxpayer money by keeping loved ones out of expensive nursing homes. They deserve some recognition and support from the Legislature. We strongly believe this and the survey shows older voters believe this too,” Lopez said.