Crews preparing Kamehameha V Highway on Moloka‘i for erosion repairs

January 17, 2025, 4:30 PM HST
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises highway users that crews are preparing Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450) in the vicinity of Waialua Stream on Molokaʻi for temporary repairs to the undermined road.

One lane will remain open for alternating traffic at mile post 18.7 on Kamehameha V Highway during the work.

Crews have placed cones and barriers at the site this week and will be installing temporary erosion control measures which include stacking sandbags alongside the eroded asphalt.

Work to rebuild the foundation of the road and shoreline protection measures started on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and will continue until early February. Crews will be filling the voids underneath and beside the road with rock-filled geotextile containers.

Paving of the roadway along with the installation of traffic markings and delineators is anticipated to occur in April.

Motorists are asked to prepare for traffic delays during the work and drive carefully around the workers.

