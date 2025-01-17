Maui Food Bank and Mānoa partner on health food demonstrations at Da Market

Maui Food Bank and the American Red Cross partner to launch the West Maui food distribution center, “Da Market,” supporting families impacted by the 2023 wildfires.

The Maui Food Bank, in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Hawaiʻi Nutrition Center, offers healthy food demonstrations at Da Market in Lahaina by incorporating products that neighbors in the program can access at Da Market.

Funded by SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), these sessions feature nutritious recipes, cooking tips and ways to use fresh, local ingredients, empowering families and individuals to make healthier food choices and build sustainable habits.

The sessions will be held at Da Market at 48 Ulupono Street in Lahaina. They are open to registered guests of Da Market only. For more information, please MauiFoodBank.org.

