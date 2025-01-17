Maui Weather Forecast for January 17, 2025

West Side

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 70. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 81. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 81. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then cloudy with numerous showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 65 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. West winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 42 at the visitor center to around 40 at the summit. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then cloudy with numerous showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 65 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 61. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and windy. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 64 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 53 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Showers will remain in the forecast today as a cold front advances down the island chain. Cooler and drier conditions, with light to moderate north to northeast winds, are expected tonight through the weekend, followed by a more typical trade wind pattern early next week. By midweek, another cold front may push into the forecast area, potentially resulting in increasing rainfall chances and isolated thunderstorms across parts of the state.

Discussion

Latest satellite imagery shows a quick-moving shortwave trough and associated cold front continuing to advance down the island chain this morning, that has led to increasing shower coverage and disrupted our typical trade winds. However, rainfall accumulations have been relatively minimal overnight, according to the latest rain gauge reports as the front moved through Kauai. Shower activity will steadily increase over the eastern end of the state through the day, respectively, as the front continues down the island chain. Although the best chance for thunderstorms will remain north of the area, an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out along and ahead of the front for portions of Maui County and the Big Island today.

Conditions transition to a drier and cooler pattern this weekend, as moderate to locally breezy northerlies are advected across the region, resulting in dewpoints falling well into the 50s. This, in conjunction with the aforementioned winds, will lead to borderline fire weather conditions (see Fire Weather section for further details).

As the remnant trough associated with the front exits the region, the latest analysis shows a broad mid-level ridge just to the west, which will build eastward toward the islands, further stabilizing conditions for the next several days. Trades reestablish during the early portion of next week, which will lead to a return of windward and mauka showers. Latest model guidance in the extended outlook showcases another shortwave trough and associated cold front pushing its way into the forecast area, disrupting the trade wind pattern and potentially bringing more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across parts of the state. However, given that this event is still several days out, confidence remains low regarding specific details at this time.

Aviation

A shallow cold front will continue to break apart as it moves through the Hawaiian Islands today. Brief MVFR conditions are possible over some areas as shower bands break off from the dissipating frontal band. Northerly winds will slowly build in through the day.

No AIRMETs currently in effect.

Marine

The southern tail of a cold front passing north of the state will travel across the islands today. The front will back winds around to the north northeast as it passes east of Kauai early this morning and past Oahu by early afternoon. The boundary is timed to reach Big Island early tomorrow. The bulk of the thunderstorm activity associated with this front should remain confined to the far northeast waters today but an isolated storm popping up over windward Maui County and Big Island waters cannot be ruled out. High pressure building in behind the front this weekend will kick off a period of moderate to locally strong trade winds that will persist through Monday night.

A large, long period west-northwest (300-320 degree) swell is filling in through the day, peaking this afternoon and evening. This swell will produce warning level surf across most north and west-facing shores today. High to XL size north surf should hang in through Saturday. A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, along with north Maui shores through Saturday afternoon. There will be a westerly component to this swell that will increase west Big Island surf to warning levels. The High surf Warning for Big Island will be in effect through late tonight. Seas best exposed to this swell will lift to 10 feet or higher. This has prompted an all water Small Craft Advisory that will be in effect through Saturday evening. The swell will gradually decline from late Saturday into Monday. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive next Wednesday.

An out-of-season south swell continues to slowly fill in through today and will gradually decline this weekend. This will increase south-facing shore surf to near or slightly below summer average heights during the swell's peak from this afternoon through early Saturday.

East-facing shore surf will remain small the next couple of days as a result of disrupted trades downstream of the front. East shore surf becomes more rough Sunday and Monday in response to strengthening northeasterlies. Select east surf spots may experience some wrap from the passing large northwest swell.

Fire weather

Although there is a low chance, red flag conditions can't be completely ruled out over the weekend as very dry air and moderate to breezy northerly winds fill in behind the front. The most likely time for these conditions will be through the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST Saturday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

High Surf Warning from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Saturday for Kona, Kohala, Big Island South.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for all Hawaiian waters,

