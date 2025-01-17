Meeting on proposed plans for Lahaina Recreation Center playground area, Feb. 4

Lahaina Recreation Center playground pre-fire (June 9, 2023). PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to provide input on proposed plans for the Lahaina Recreation Center playground area during a community meeting Feb. 4, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall.

Proposed plans include resurfacing the playground area; replacing the playground structure, including perimeter fencing; and adding accessible paths around the playground.

For more information, call the department’s Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.