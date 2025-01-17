Thousands are expected to attend the annual ʻOnipaʻa Peace March

Onipaʻa Peace March (1.17.22) PC: courtesy Healani Sonoda-Pale

Thousands are expected to march down Nuʻuanu Avenue from Maunaʻala Royal Mausoleum to ʻIolani Palace today (Friday, Jan. 17, 2025), in the annual ‘Onipa‘a Peace March. This event commemorates the 132nd anniversary of the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy and honor Hawaiʻi’s last ruling monarch, Queen Liliʻuokalani.

Events of the Day

7 a.m. Mauna‘ala Royal Mausoleum Protocol

9:45 a.m. March begins down Nu‘uanu Avenue

10:45 a.m. Arrival at ‘Iolani Palace Gates

11 a.m. Collective Hula on ‘Iolani Palace Grounds

11:30 a.m. Speeches and Music

4:30 p.m. Closing Protocol

This year, the ʻOnipaʻa Peace March Organizing Committee held a t-shirt design contest open to all Hawaiʻi students from grades K-12. The contest aimed to raise awareness among youth of this once-hidden moment in our history. The winning design, submitted by 7th grader Anailah Tanioka from ʻEwa Makai Middle School, is featured on this year’s official ʻOnipaʻa Peace March shirt.

The event will feature speeches from community leaders addressing critical topics, including the Lahaina Fires, Red Hill, Hawaiian Sovereignty, Women’s Safety, Military Leases, Mauna Kea, and more. Musical performances will include Sudden Rush, The Vitals 808, LionFiyah, and Poi Beaul and the Kui ‘Ai.

Free food, clean water, music, educational booths, cultural demonstrations, a Mauna Medics tent, and a large art space will be available throughout the day. These offerings create a space for people of all ages to gather, remember, organize, and chart a collective course forward as one Lāhui for a sustainable future.

Bronson Azama, a youth community leader and Water Protector, underscored the spirit of resistance and the importance of the event: “This historic day for me is not just about commemorating an illegal wrong that happened 132 years ago today and its lasting impacts upon our people, lands and waters, but that we are committed to reestablishing a government and have not lost sight of a better Hawaiʻi for future generations.”

The ʻOnipaʻa Peace March invites everyone who calls Hawaiʻi home to join in this day of reflection and solidarity.

“Together, we honor the struggles of our ancestors and steadfastly envision a future rooted in Aloha ʻĀina,” organizers said.