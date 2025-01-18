Hawaiian Music Series featuring Wilson Kanakaʻole and Jarret Roback, Jan. 23

Hawaiian Music Series. Wilson Kanaka’ole and Jarret Roback. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Hawaiian Music Series presents January’s performance by talented duo Wilson Kanakaʻole and Jarret Roback. This free concert will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 – one week earlier than usual – from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the picturesque Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Free parking is available at the self-parking lot (ticket validation provided at show). Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets, mats, and low back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn.

Wilson Kanakaʻole, a gifted guitarist and vocalist from Lahaina, has deep roots in Hawaiian music. As an alumnus of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music, he has collaborated with notable island musicians, including the Barefoot Natives. Kanakaʻole has been greatly influenced by his father, Eric Kanakaʻole, and his late uncle, ʻukulele legend Nelson Waikiki.

Jarret Roback, a skilled singer and guitarist originally from Oʻahu, has been a prominent figure in the island music scene for over 25 years. He has performed alongside renowned Hawaiian artists such as John Cruz, Ernie Cruz Jr., Sistah Robi Kahakalau and Lehua Kalima. In addition to his musical career, Roback has served as a dedicated firefighter with the Maui Fire Department for over three decades, following in the footsteps of his father, who was both a policeman and musician.

Kanakaʻole and Roback’s performance promises an evening rich in traditional Hawaiian melodies and contemporary interpretations, reflecting the depth and evolution of Hawaiʻi’s musical heritage.

This monthly concert series, a cherished tradition in the community, is made possible by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa graciously provides the venue for all 2025 Hawaiian Music Series concerts. For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.