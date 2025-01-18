Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 14-18 12-16 10-15 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 10:46 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:28 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:26 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long period northwest swell will steadily decline through the rest of the weekend. This will translate to declining surf through the rest of the weekend along north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is posted for exposed north and west facing shores. through the day Sunday. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell could generate advisory level surf along many north and west-facing shores.

East-facing shore surf will become more choppy the next couple of days as the trades build, and background south swell will keep surf small on south facing shores through the coming week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.