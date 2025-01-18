Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2025

January 18, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
14-18
12-16
10-15 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 05:15 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 10:46 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:28 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long period northwest swell will steadily decline through the rest of the weekend. This will translate to declining surf through the rest of the weekend along north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is posted for exposed north and west facing shores. through the day Sunday. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell could generate advisory level surf along many north and west-facing shores. 


East-facing shore surf will become more choppy the next couple of days as the trades build, and background south swell will keep surf small on south facing shores through the coming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
